In the tradition of great storytellers, Davis continues to approach Off The Path in serial form. He’ll explore this season, called "Off the Plank," in 2 or 3 installments and then combine them into a single podcast episode. Here, you’ll find those individual installments — which we’re calling “Mile Markers.” Enjoy the ride!
Pirate City USA Part I: 'They Spent Like Drunken Sailors'
There was one place in colonial America where pirates were welcomed with open arms — for a while. That place was Newport, Rhode Island. The city became an unlikely pirate haven thanks to English taxes and politicians who were more than happy to look the other way regarding legality.