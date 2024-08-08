© 2024 WSHU
Mile Markers
In the tradition of great storytellers, Davis continues to approach Off The Path in serial form. He’ll explore this season, called "Off the Plank," in 2 or 3 installments and then combine them into a single podcast episode. Here, you’ll find those individual installments — which we’re calling “Mile Markers.” Enjoy the ride!

The Life of Captain Kidd II: A "Nonsensical" Trial

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published August 8, 2024 at 3:01 PM EDT
Depictions of Captain William Kidd in life and death.
The legendary Captain Kidd went from a socialite to a pirate hunter to a pirate in the late 1690s. Then, after a global manhunt and rumors of buried treasure, he became a celebrity. He was shipped to London for a trial that rivaled any modern media circus.
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
