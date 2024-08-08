In the tradition of great storytellers, Davis continues to approach Off The Path in serial form. He’ll explore this season, called "Off the Plank," in 2 or 3 installments and then combine them into a single podcast episode. Here, you’ll find those individual installments — which we’re calling “Mile Markers.” Enjoy the ride!
The Life of Captain Kidd II: A "Nonsensical" Trial
The legendary Captain Kidd went from a socialite to a pirate hunter to a pirate in the late 1690s. Then, after a global manhunt and rumors of buried treasure, he became a celebrity. He was shipped to London for a trial that rivaled any modern media circus.