Mile Markers
In the tradition of great storytellers, Davis continues to approach Off The Path in serial form. He’ll explore this season, called "Off the Plank," in 2 or 3 installments and then combine them into a single podcast episode. Here, you’ll find those individual installments — which we’re calling “Mile Markers.” Enjoy the ride!

The Pirate and the Preacher I: The Fame's Revenge

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published June 28, 2024 at 9:31 AM EDT
Park Ranger Patrick Boyce points out the tiny island of Nix's Mate — barely visible in Boston Harbor — where William Fly was gibbeted.
Davis Dunavin
/
WSHU
William Fly’s pirate career was short and brutal — and his death in 1726 is sometimes considered to mark the end of the days when pirates ruled the Atlantic. It began with a mutiny, led to a last-ditch conversion attempt, and ended with a gruesome display on an island in Boston Harbor.
Off the Path Mile Markers
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
