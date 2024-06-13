In the tradition of great storytellers, Davis continues to approach Off The Path in serial form. He’ll explore this season, called "Off the Plank," in 2 or 3 installments and then combine them into a single podcast episode. Here, you’ll find those individual installments — which we’re calling “Mile Markers.” Enjoy the ride!
Moby Dick in New Bedford II: The Seamen’s Bethel
Herman Melville’s 1851 novel Moby-Dick was partially inspired by his time as a whaleman in New Bedford, Massachusetts. The book begins there. And part of it centers on an unusual church where Melville himself once worshiped.