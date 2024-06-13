© 2024 WSHU
In the tradition of great storytellers, Davis continues to approach Off The Path in serial form. He’ll explore this season, called "Off the Plank," in 2 or 3 installments and then combine them into a single podcast episode. Here, you’ll find those individual installments — which we’re calling “Mile Markers.” Enjoy the ride!

Moby Dick in New Bedford II: The Seamen’s Bethel

Davis Dunavin
Published June 13, 2024
A local pastor performs as Father Mapple, a character from Moby-Dick, at the Seamen's Bethel in January.
Herman Melville’s 1851 novel Moby-Dick was partially inspired by his time as a whaleman in New Bedford, Massachusetts. The book begins there. And part of it centers on an unusual church where Melville himself once worshiped.
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
