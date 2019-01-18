Manhattan's Wild Corner
1 of 2
Senior Conservation Ecologist Eric Sanderson with the Wildlife Conservation Society standing in Inwood Hill Park a few weeks ago.
Davis Dunavin
2 of 2
An historical reconstruction of Inwood Hill Park and the Bronx as it is believed to have looked centuries ago, left, and an aerial photo of the area today.
Reconstruction: Markley Boyer / The Mannahatta Project / WCS. Photograph: Stephen Amiaga / www.amiaga.com
There’s a place in Manhattan that makes you feel like you just took a trip on the Wayback Machine – to the 1600s, when European settlers first arrived. And you can find it all the way up on the northern tip of Manhattan Island in Inwood Hill Park.