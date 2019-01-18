© 2021 WSHU
Off the Path from New York to Boston

Manhattan's Wild Corner

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published January 18, 2019 at 6:31 AM EST
Senior Conservation Ecologist Eric Sanderson with the Wildlife Conservation Society standing in Inwood Hill Park a few weeks ago.
Davis Dunavin
An historical reconstruction of Inwood Hill Park and the Bronx as it is believed to have looked centuries ago, left, and an aerial photo of the area today.
Reconstruction: Markley Boyer / The Mannahatta Project / WCS. Photograph: Stephen Amiaga / www.amiaga.com

There’s a place in Manhattan that makes you feel like you just took a trip on the Wayback Machine – to the 1600s, when European settlers first arrived. And you can find it all the way up on the northern tip of Manhattan Island in Inwood Hill Park.

Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
