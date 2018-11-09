© 2021 WSHU
Off the Path from New York to Boston

The Story Behind The Iconic American Viewing Machine

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published November 9, 2018 at 7:03 AM EST
Tower Optical employees service a row of machines and collect quarters outside Johnny’s Reef in City Island, N.Y.
Davis Dunavin
/
WSHU
You’ve probably seen them – and maybe even dropped in a quarter to look through them at some scenic overlook. They’re at the top of the Empire State Building, next to the Golden Gate Bridge and Niagara Falls. Essentially, they’re binoculars on poles. The factory that’s made them longer than anyone else is in Norwalk, Conn. And its employees crisscross the country to service the machines and collect those quarters.

Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
