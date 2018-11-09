The Story Behind The Iconic American Viewing Machine

You’ve probably seen them – and maybe even dropped in a quarter to look through them at some scenic overlook. They’re at the top of the Empire State Building, next to the Golden Gate Bridge and Niagara Falls. Essentially, they’re binoculars on poles. The factory that’s made them longer than anyone else is in Norwalk, Conn. And its employees crisscross the country to service the machines and collect those quarters.

Subscribe to Off the Path from New York to Boston on Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.