Off the Path from New York to Boston

Lizzie Borden Took An Axe...

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published October 26, 2018 at 7:13 AM EDT
Lizzie Borden as pictured in The Guardian, 1890, and the sign hanging outside the Lizzie Borden Bed & Breakfast on 2nd Street in Fall River, Mass., in 2018.
Public Domain / Davis Dunavin
/
Lizzie Borden as pictured in The Guardian, 1890, and the sign hanging outside the Lizzie Borden Bed & Breakfast on 2nd Street in Fall River, Mass., earlier this month.

One of the most notorious crimes in American history was memorialized in a grisly playground chant — Lizzie Borden took an axe and gave her mother forty whacks. And when she saw what she had done, she gave her father forty-one. The Borden family home, the scene of the crime in 1892, is now a bed and breakfast — not for the faint of heart — in Fall River, Massachusetts.

Warning: This is the Halloween episode of Off the Path, and we’re getting into some grisly and macabre American history. You might want to skip this one  but we hope you don’t.

