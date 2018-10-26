One of the most notorious crimes in American history was memorialized in a grisly playground chant — Lizzie Borden took an axe and gave her mother forty whacks. And when she saw what she had done, she gave her father forty-one. The Borden family home, the scene of the crime in 1892, is now a bed and breakfast — not for the faint of heart — in Fall River, Massachusetts.

Warning: This is the Halloween episode of Off the Path, and we’re getting into some grisly and macabre American history. You might want to skip this one – but we hope you don’t.