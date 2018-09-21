Everyone Shall Sit Under Their Own Vine And Fig Tree

© 2021 WSHU
WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published September 21, 2018 at 8:35 AM EDT
An old postcard depicting the exterior of Touro Synagogue in Newport, R.I.
Courtesy of Touro Synagogue
The interior of the synagogue.
Courtesy of Touro Synagogue

The musical "Hamilton" has a lot of catchy music and memorable lyrics. Some of the most memorable come from President George Washington. They’re taken almost verbatim from a letter Washington wrote to the oldest synagogue in America, in Newport, Rhode Island, in which he rebuked bigotry.

Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
