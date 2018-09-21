Everyone Shall Sit Under Their Own Vine And Fig Tree
An old postcard depicting the exterior of Touro Synagogue in Newport, R.I.
Courtesy of Touro Synagogue
The interior of the synagogue.
Courtesy of Touro Synagogue
The musical "Hamilton" has a lot of catchy music and memorable lyrics. Some of the most memorable come from President George Washington. They’re taken almost verbatim from a letter Washington wrote to the oldest synagogue in America, in Newport, Rhode Island, in which he rebuked bigotry.