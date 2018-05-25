© 2021 WSHU
Off the Path from New York to Boston

Inside Samuel Colt’s 19th Century Tinkerers’ Palace

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published May 25, 2018
The National Park Service has awarded a $750,000 grant to historic Colt Park in Hartford, the factory Samuel Colt started in the 1800s to make his iconic gun. But in 2018, being a gun manufacturer is not so easy. Remington Firearms recently filed for bankruptcy. But the making of guns has been an intricate part of our history. Back in the mid-1800s, one gun maker went beyond just the making of firearms. He wanted to create a workplace utopia at his factory in Hartford, Conn.

