Off the Path from New York to Boston

A Visit With Phineas Gage And His Legendary Skull

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published October 30, 2017 at 3:17 PM EDT
Phineas3.jpg
Collection of Jack and Beverly Wilgus
/
Wikimedia Commons
Left: A daguerreotype portrait of brain-injury survivor Phineas P. Gage, holding the tamping iron which injured him. Right: Gage's skull on display at Harvard Medical School.

A grisly construction accident in New England in 1848 left railroad worker Phineas Gage with severe brain damage – but gave scientists valuable clues about how the brain functions. Gage survived the metal spike that went clear through his head and has since become an icon of both science and pop culture. His skull is on display at Harvard Medical School in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Like what you hear? Follow reporter Davis Dunavin as he travels the road from New York to Boston, looking for unusual stories and fascinating histories in his podcast, Off the Path from New York To Boston.

Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
