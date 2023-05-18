In border towns, expected chaos after Title 42 ended hasn't materialized

We’re making technical adjustments this week to serve you better. WSUF 89.9FM may experience interruptions and our WSUF HD channels will be off-air for several days. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.
Ashley Lopez is a political correspondent for NPR based in Austin, Texas. She joined NPR in May 2022. Prior to NPR, Lopez spent more than six years as a health care and politics reporter for KUT, Austin's public radio station. Before that, she was a political reporter for NPR Member stations in Florida and Kentucky. Lopez is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and grew up in Miami, Florida.