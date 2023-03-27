© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

3 children and 2 adults are dead in a shooting at a Christian school in Nashville

By Joe Hernandez
Published March 27, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT
This photo provided by the Metro Nashville Police Department shows officers at an active shooter event that took place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, in Nashville, Tenn., Monday.
Metro Nashville Police Department via AP
This photo provided by the Metro Nashville Police Department shows officers at an active shooter event that took place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, in Nashville, Tenn., Monday.

Updated March 27, 2023 at 1:13 PM ET

Three children and two adults were pronounced dead after a shooting at a private religious school in Nashville, according to a hospital.

Authorities in Tennessee said Monday morning that they were responding to a shooting at the Covenant School, a private religious school in Nashville.

The shooter was "engaged" by officers and was dead, officials said.

A spokesperson for Vanderbilt University Medical Center told NPR that three children and two adults were transported to its emergency departments and all five were pronounced dead.

The Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt said earlier that the three pediatric patients transported to its hospital were suffering from gunshot wounds.

It was unclear if the shooter was among the five dead.

The Nashville Fire Department said earlier in the day that it was treating "multiple patients."

A reunification center for parents and students had been set up nearby.

According to its website, the Covenant School is a private school associated with the Covenant Presbyterian Church serving students from preschool through sixth grade.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Joe Hernandez
See stories by Joe Hernandez