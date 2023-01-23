© 2023 WSHU
NPR News

7 people have been killed in 2 related shootings in Half Moon Bay, California

By James Doubek
Published January 23, 2023 at 9:32 PM EST
Law enforcement personnel stand at the scene of a shooting Monday, Jan. 23, in Half Moon Bay, Calif. Seven people were killed in two related shootings Monday at a mushroom farm and a trucking firm in a coastal community south of San Francisco, and officials say a suspect is in custody.
Jeff Chiu
/
AP
Law enforcement personnel stand at the scene of a shooting Monday, Jan. 23, in Half Moon Bay, Calif. Seven people were killed in two related shootings Monday at a mushroom farm and a trucking firm in a coastal community south of San Francisco, and officials say a suspect is in custody.

Updated January 23, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

A man killed seven people at a mushroom farm and a trucking firm in San Mateo County, south of San Francisco, on Monday, law enforcement said.

The shooter was believed to be a worker at the farm, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said.

An eighth person was at Stanford Medical Center in critical condition, she said.

The suspect was identified as Chunli Zhao, a 67-year-old Half Moon Bay resident, the sheriff's office said. He is in custody and cooperating.

The two locations are about a mile away from each other. Law enforcement does not have a motive for the shooting.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

James Doubek is an associate editor and reporter for NPR. He frequently covers breaking news for NPR.org and NPR's hourly newscast. In 2018, he reported feature stories for NPR's business desk on topics including electric scooters, cryptocurrency, and small business owners who lost out when Amazon made a deal with Apple.
