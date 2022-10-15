2 attackers opened fire on volunteer troops preparing to deploy to Ukraine

Updated October 15, 2022 at 6:37 PM ET

MOSCOW — Eleven people were killed and 15 wounded in an armed attack this weekend on a Russian military training ground for troops preparing to deploy to Ukraine, according to Russian authorities.

Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement two armed assailants opened fire Saturday morning on a military training ground for volunteer fighters in the Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine.

The statement — which was released hours after the shooting — labeled the attackers as terrorists who were killed in an ensuing firefight.

The ministry said both shooters were from countries that were part of a commonwealth of former Soviet republics, but provided no further details.

The attack comes as the government faces public criticism of a mobilization drive to send fresh troops to Ukraine. There have been widespread reports of underequipped and poorly trained recruits.

This week, several newly mobilized soldiers were reportedly killed in action within days of reaching Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.