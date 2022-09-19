Family Dollar recalls Colgate products that were improperly stored

Family Dollar is recalling certain varieties of Colgate toothpaste sold across 11 states because products were stored outside of their recommended temperature requirements.

In a recall notice shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the affected items impact Colgate's Optic White toothpaste and mouthwash products.

The products, according to the agency, were sold in Arizona, California, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Texas and Utah on or around May 1 through June 21.

The recall notice did not specify at what temperature the products were stored or for how long.

News of this month's recall is an expansion of an earlier recall notice announced by Family Dollar this summer. Family Dollar says it is not aware of any complaints from customers nor any reports of illnesses related to the recall, according to the FDA.

Voluntary Recall of Certain Over-the-Counter Products Sold at Family Dollar Stores Because They Were Stored Outside of Temperature Requirements https://t.co/Durc0YajOC pic.twitter.com/Q4dRDhWgFj — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) September 19, 2022

Dollar Tree, Inc., the parent company of the Family Dollar chain, did not respond to NPR's request for comment on the recall.

Family Dollar says the company has notified its affected stores with the products, asking them to check their stock and immediately stop selling the toothpaste and mouthwash.

Those who may have bought the recalled products may return them to the Family Dollar stores where they were purchased without a receipt, according to the FDA.

In July, the variety store chain recalled nearly 400 over-the-counter products, including toothpaste, lip balms, lotions, condoms, deodorants and more. The products, which were shipped to stores between May and mid-June, were also stored at improper temperatures.

