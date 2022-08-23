Here are the key primary election results from New York

After a redistricting scramble, New York on Tuesday holds primary elections for U.S. House and state Senate, which were delayed from June when the state held elections for governor and lieutenant governor. Low voter turnout is expected.

Polls in New York close at 9 p.m. ET. Races are called according to the Associated Press.

On Long Island, key races including the 1st and 3rd districts, which are vacant after Reps. Lee Zeldin (R-NY1) and Democrat Tom Suozzi (D-NY3) left to run for governor. Zeldin is now the GOP candidate for governor facing Governor Kathy Hochul in November, after she beat Suozzi in the Democratic Party primary in June.

Due to redistricting, the 1st District includes roughly of Suffolk County’s north shore and some of its south shore, including Southampton, East Hampton, and Shelter Island.

On the ballot for Republicans are businesswoman Michelle Bond, Anthony Figliola, a New York economic development business executive, and Nicholas LaLota, a veteran, chief of staff to the Suffolk County Legislature, and former Republican county elections commissioner.

Whoever wins will face Democrat Bridget Fleming, a Suffolk County legislator. If Bond wins, 1st District voters would elect in November its first congresswoman.

In the 3rd District after redistricting, voters are on Nassau County’s north shore, including North Hempstead, the rest of Oyster Bay, parts of Huntington, and the city of Glen Cove — and even parts of Queens.

Five Democrats will vie for a chance to run against Republican George Santos, a Wall Street investor. Democrats on the ballot include Deputy Suffolk County Executive Jon Kaiman, Nassau County Legislator Joshua Lafazan, healthcare advocate Melanie D’Arrigo, nonprofit trade organizer Reema Rasol, and Robert Zimmerman, a Democratic superdelegate.

The 4th District is also vacant because Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-NY4) is not running for re-election. Malverne Village Mayor Keith Corbett, Nassau County Legislator Carrie Solanges, Hempstead Town Supervisor Laura Gillen, and practicing physician Dr. Muzibul Huq are hoping to win of Democrats in the city of Long Beach and Hempstead.

Whoever wins will be up against Republican Anthony D’Eposito, an NYPD detective.

Other notable Long Island races include: the Democratic primary in the 4th State Senate District between former state Senator Monica Martinez and incumbent Philip Ramos, and Democratic incumbent Anna Kaplan and Jeremy Joseph in the 7th State Senate District.



Incumbents challenged

Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-NY2) faces a three-way GOP primary race to represent the 2nd District, which now spans the Great South Bay, including Babylon, Islip and parts of Brookhaven and Massapequa. His challengers include veteran Robert Cornicelli and Mike Rakebrandt, a former NYPD detective who is also a veteran.

The winner of the Republican Party primary will face Democrat Jackie Gordon, a veteran and former member of the Babylon Town Council, in November.

In the rest of New York, the battle between longtime Democrats in the 12th District, in New York City, and a notable special election in the 19th District, capture national attention.

In parts of Brooklyn and lower Manhattan, candidates for the 10th District include Dan Goldman, a lead investigator in an impeachment trials of former President Trump, who is also heir to the Levi Strauss clothing company fortune, State Assemblywomen Yuh-Line Niou, Jo Anne Simon, New York City Councilwoman Carly Rivera, Congressman Mondaire Jones, and Elizabeth Holtzman, former Brooklyn District Attorney and New York City Comptroller.

Jones moved out of a redrawn Hudson Valley district he represents to run in the new district. While decades ago, Holtzman was among the youngest women ever elected to Congress, where she served from 1973 to 1981.

Former New York City Bill de Blasio is still on the Democratic ballot, although he unofficially withdrew from the race.

In Manhattan, Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler from the Upper West Side and Carolyn Maloney from the Upper East Side — two powerful long time allies — found themselves in the same district, competing in a primary. A third candidate in that race is lawyer Suraj Patel.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY16) is being challenged by Westchester County legislators Vedat Gashi and Catherine Parker, as well as lawyer Mark Jaffe.

In the 17th District, State Senator Alessandra Biaggi is taking on Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY), who is the head of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. Whoever is successful will by challenged by the winner of a five-way GOP primary race.

Notable races

There’s also a special election to fill out the remaining term of Antonio Delgado, who left Congress to become the state’s lieutenant governor. The race in the highly competitive district is considered a bellwether for the November general elections.

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan, a Democrat, faces Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, a Republican.

Because of redistricting, the 19th District seat that Molinaro and Ryan are running for will be reconfigured in 2023. So both are also running to represent slightly different districts in January.

Ryan is running in a primary to fill the newly drawn 18th District seat. Molinaro will be on the November ballot to fill the newly redrawn 19th District seat next year.

In Western New York, businessman Carl Paladino is facing the state Republican State Party Chair Nick Langworthy.

The seat is begin vacated by Rep. Chris Jacobs, who is not seeking reelection after other members of his party criticized him for coming out in favor of gun control following the May shooting in Buffalo.

