Here are the key primary election results from Connecticut

Connecticut hasn't had a Republican in the U.S. Senate in three decades. Now two GOP women are competing in Tuesday’s primary to take on incumbent Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal in November.

The Republican candidates for U.S. Senate are Themis Klarides, Leora Levy and Peter Lumaj.

Levy is a member of the Republican National Committee, who was a Jeb Bush supporter in 2016. She has now embraced the MAGA movement and opposes abortion rights and gun restrictions.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Levy last week.

Klarides, is the former minority leader in the Connecticut House. She’s the party endorsed candidate. Klarides supports abortion rights and certain gun control measures. She has said she did not vote for Trump in 2020.



Statewide candidates

Voters will also choose their party’s candidates for several statewide positions, including secretary of the state and treasurer. Incumbent Ned Lamont and his Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski are running unopposed in their party's primary election.

Democrats Maritza Bond and Stephanie Thomas are vying for Secretary of the State. The winner will challenge either Republican Dominic Rapini or Terrie Wood to run the state’s election system.

Three Democrats are running for State Treasurer: Erick Russell, Dita Bhargava and Karen Dubios-Walton.

In the race for Connecticut’s fourth congressional district, Republicans Jayme Stevenson and Michael Goldstein will also face off to challenge Democratic Congressman Jim Himes.

Notable local races

There is one Democratic primary for state Senate. Herron Gaston will challenge State Senator Dennis Bradley, who is facing criminal charges for allegations of illegal fundraising in Bridgeport.

In West Haven, Democrat Joseph Miller versus state Representative Treneé McGee, who opposes abortion because of its racist history against Black women.

The West Haven race is one of four Democratic and two Republican contests for state House.

Note: Brock Weber, a Republican candidate for Secretary of the State, dropped out of the race in July, but his name may still appear on ballots. As of Aug. 8, this chart has been updated to include additional local races in the 16th and 116th districts, and remove a race in the 66th.

Four states hold primaries Tuesday: Connecticut, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Vermont.

