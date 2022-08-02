Abortion is illegal or heavily restricted in at least 12 states

Abortion is a major issue in today's primary elections. Kansas voters will decide whether to approve a constitutional amendment that would explicitly state there is no right to an abortion in the state. And in Michigan, a court ruling on Monday added more legal questions about the availability of abortion in the state.

Nationwide, abortion is now illegal or heavily restricted in at least 12 states following the Supreme Court's historic decision in June to overturn Roe v. Wade. At least ten other states have laws in place that pave the way to quickly ban or severely restrict access to abortion.

Get more detailed information about the state of abortion restrictions across the country in our abortion law tracker.

