Hundreds of thousands face hunger as UN group says it's run out of food in Gaza

The International Court of Justice is hearing arguments today over Israel’s eight-week aid blockade in Gaza. Meanwhile, the United Nations World Food Programme says it has run out of food in Gaza as aid supplies pile up on the border.

We check in on the humanitarian crisis with Juliette Touma, communications director for UNRWA, the United Nations agency for Palestinian aid.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

