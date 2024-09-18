Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to new sex crime charge in New York

Updated September 18, 2024 at 17:47 PM ET

NEW YORK — Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a new sex crime charge in New York, as he awaits retrial in his landmark #MeToo case.

A new indictment charged the jailed ex-movie mogul with committing a criminal sex act, accusing him of forcing oral sex on a woman at some point between April 29, 2006, and May 6 of that year.

Weinstein has long maintained that he never engaged in any sexual activity that wasn't consensual.

No details about the new accuser were released.

“Thanks to this survivor who bravely came forward, Harvey Weinstein now stands indicted for an additional alleged violent sexual assault,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement. The Democrat added that the investigation continues.

Weinstein lawyer Arthur Aidala said he had “absolutely no clue” about the accuser's identity or the specifics of the allegation.

“We have a lot of work to do. We have to find out who that person is. We have to do an investigation,” he said outside court.

Weinstein “never forced himself on anyone,” the attorney said.

The 72-year-old Weinstein, who is recovering from emergency surgery, came to court in a wheelchair, carrying two novels with him. He appeared to watch the proceeding intently.

Prosecutors revealed last week that Weinstein had been indicted on additional sex crime charges that weren’t part of the case that led to his now-overturned 2020 conviction. But the new indictment was sealed until his arraignment.

Prosecutors have said that the grand jury heard evidence of up to three alleged assaults — two in hotels in the Tribeca neighborhood and one at a lower Manhattan residential building. The purported incidents took place from the mid-2000s to 2016, prosecutors said.

It's not clear whether those include the allegation that underlies the new indictment, nor what the grand jury made of what it heard about any claims beyond the one the indictment describes.

Aidala said Weinstein was “somewhat relieved” to find only one charge on the new indictment.

While bracing for the new charges, Weinstein also is awaiting retrial after New York state’s highest court this spring overturned his 2020 conviction on rape and criminal sex act charges involving two women. The high court, called the Court of Appeals, ordered a new trial.

It has been tentatively scheduled to begin Nov. 12, though it's likely to be delayed. Judge Curtis Farber set an Oct. 2 hearing to discuss scheduling.

Aidala said Weinstein wants to go to trial as soon as possible, but his defense team didn't want to rush its work on addressing the new charge.

The Court of Appeals ruled that the then-trial judge unfairly allowed testimony based on allegations that were not part of the case. That judge's term expired in 2022, and he is no longer on the bench.

Prosecutors want to fold the new charges into the retrial, but Weinstein’s lawyers say it should be a separate case. Farber plans to rule Oct. 2 on that issue.

Weinstein, who also was convicted in 2022 in a Los Angeles rape case, remains behind bars while awaiting his New York retrial.

Weinstein has been at a Manhattan hospital following emergency surgery Sept. 9 to drain fluid around his heart and lungs. He takes as many as 19 different medications for his various health ailments, Aidala said.

A judge agreed last week to let Weinstein remain indefinitely in the prison ward at Bellevue Hospital instead of being transferred back to the infirmary ward at New York's Rikers Island jail complex.

