© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Whatever happened to ... the global effort to wipe out cervical cancer with a vaccine?

By Fran Kritz
Published September 12, 2024 at 7:51 AM EDT
A schoolgirl receives a dose of HPV vaccine at a community health service center in Guiyang, Guizhou province, China.
Zhao Song / CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images
/
Future Publishing
A schoolgirl receives a dose of HPV vaccine at a community health service center in Guiyang, Guizhou province, China.
A schoolgirl receives a vaccine injection during a vaccination campaign against the papillomavirus (HPV infection) at the Jean Moulin Middle School in Le Bouscat, southwestern France, on October 5, 2023. The French government has implemented a "generalized" free vaccination campaign in middle schools for fifth graders in order to curb the papillomavirus, responsible for over 6,000 new cases of cancer each year. (Photo by PHILIPPE LOPEZ / AFP) (Photo by PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP via Getty Images)
Philippe Lopez/AFP via Getty Images / AFP
/
AFP
A schoolgirl receives a vaccine injection during a vaccination campaign against the papillomavirus (HPV infection) at the Jean Moulin Middle School in Le Bouscat, southwestern France, on October 5, 2023. The French government has implemented a "generalized" free vaccination campaign in middle schools for fifth graders in order to curb the papillomavirus, responsible for over 6,000 new cases of cancer each year. (Photo by PHILIPPE LOPEZ / AFP) (Photo by PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR News
Fran Kritz