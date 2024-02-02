StoryCorps: A father and a doctor reflect on the life of a teenager cut short by cancer

Robert Robinson Angel, Robert and Serenity Robinson in Hawaii on January 22, 2023.

Robert Robinson and Dr. John Fortunato met in a hospital under incredibly difficult circumstances. After rapid weight loss that was incorrectly attributed to an eating disorder, one of Robert’s teenage twins, Angel, was finally diagnosed with a rare, cancerous stomach tumor.

Despite multiple rounds of treatment, Angel died at the age of 15 in August, 2023. One of their final wishes was that their story serve to help other patients be heard when seeking treatment.

Robert and Dr. Fortunato have forged a lasting bond and continue to support each other in their efforts to honor Angel’s legacy.

They came to StoryCorps to reflect on the impact the experience had on both of them.

Originally aired February 2, 2024, on Morning Edition.

Copyright 2024 NPR