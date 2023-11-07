© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

2023 Results: Key Ohio elections

By NPR Staff
Published November 7, 2023 at 9:07 AM EST

Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, abortion rights advocates have been on a winning streak as they take the issue directly to voters through ballot measures. Ohio is the only state directly voting on abortion this cycle.

National groups are pouring money into a state they view as a critical test ahead of the 2024 election.

Also before voters is a question of whether to legalize marijuana in the state.

Find the results below.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff