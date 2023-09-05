McConnell reportedly not suffering from stroke or seizures, says Capitol doctor

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell did not suffer a seizure, stroke or movement disorder when he temporarily froze at a news conference last week, according to a new letter from the attending physician at the U.S. Capitol.

McConnell's office released a letter on Tuesday from Dr. Brian Monahan recommending no changes to McConnell's treatment plan following a concussion he suffered earlier this year. In his letter, Monahan says his examination of McConnell on August 30 included "several medical evaluations: brain MRI imaging, EEG study, and consultations with several neurologists for a comprehensive neurology assessment." Monahan said there is no evidence McConnell is suffering from a seizure disorder, short strokes known as TIA or movement issues like Parkinson's disease.

The letter does not include any additional information about what caused either of the two recent public episodes where McConnell froze in front of reporters and had to be helped by aides.

Last week, Dr. Monahan released a short letter the day after the incident that said he'd consulted with McConnell and conferred with his neurology team and that the GOP leader was medically cleared to work. "Occasional lightheadedness is not uncommon in concussion recovery and can also be expected as a result of dehydration," the letter said.

