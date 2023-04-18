This GOP member is urging for action on gun control and abortion rights
Rep. Nancy Mace isn't convinced about some of the stances her party is taking. And she's already facing blowback for it.
Who is she? Nancy Mace is a South Carolina congresswoman and Republican.
What's the big deal? While Mace sees eye to eye with many GOP members on other issues, reproductive health and action on mass shootings have become a point of contention.
What are people saying?
Mace on abortion during her CNN appearance:
This is an FDA-approved drug. I support the usage of FDA-approved drugs, even if we might disagree. It's not up to us to decide as legislators or as the court system that- whether or not this is the right drug to use or not. This is an issue that Republicans have been largely on the wrong side of. We have, over the last nine months, not shown compassion towards women, and this is one of those issues that I've tried to lead on as someone who's 'pro-life' and just have some common sense.
Everybody's welcome to their own opinion. I represent a very purple district that is really a bellwether for the rest of the country. And I can tell you, far more than the vast majority of 60-70% of Americans are not going to agree with this decision. And there are many pro-life people that, also while they're pro-life, they don't want the government to intervene in this radical of a manner, and the FDA has a rigorous process.
And during another TV appearance:
We've got 14 counties in South Carolina that don't have a single OBGYN doctor. So if we're going to ban abortion, what are we doing to make sure women have access to birth control?
Mace on gun control during a FOX News appearance:
Every mass shooting, there's just silence, and prayers are offered, Easter baskets are offered, but no real solutions,
Republicans can no longer be silent on this issue. And it's not about the Second Amendment. There are plenty of things that we can be doing besides offering prayers and silence,
Those kinds of common sense things are all things that every American on either side of the aisle can get behind, but yet every time there's a mass shooting, and they're increasing every year, every week, we don't say anything. We want to bury our heads in the sand and hope that it goes away. But guess what? It's not going away.
So, what now?
It's important to note that Mace has also dedicated a large portion of her 'women's rights' platform to "women in sports", co-sponsoring The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act, which seeks to ban transgender women and girls from participating in girls' and women's school sports.
