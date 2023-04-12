Does your community feel like it is divided over social issues? Tell us about it

© 2023 WSHU
By Andrea de Leon
Published April 12, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT
People speak during a special Board of Education Meeting on mask mandates for students and staff in Kalamazoo County Schools at the Schoolcraft High School Gymnasium on August 23, 2021 in Schoolcraft, Michigan. The Schoolcraft Local School District opened the floor for public discussion.

Do you live in a place that feels increasingly divided over social issues, where disputes spill out in school board meetings, city government, or public spaces? NPR is looking at the practical costs of these divisions for the communities and the individuals who live in them.

Fill out the form below and an NPR reporter may be in contact with you.

