Share with us an issue your community supports but is blocked by political gridlock

You've probably heard it a lot recently – polls show a majority of Americans in favor of something, whether it's universal background checks on gun purchases, access to some form of legal abortion, or protections for Dreamers. Yet lawmakers can't or won't pass legislation supported by the majority of Americans.

We want to hear from you. What are issues you care about that the majority in your community support, but leaders are unwilling or unable to address? What was the issue? How were you involved in advocating for that issue? What was the response from politicians?

We may use your responses on air.

