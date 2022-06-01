In surprise move, Sheryl Sandberg leaves Facebook after 14 years

Sheryl Sandberg, one of Silicon Valley's most prominent executives who helped build Facebook into a global tech juggernaut, is stepping down as chief operating officer of Meta, Facebook's parent company.

Sandberg, 52, made the surprise announcement in a Facebook post on Wednesday, writing that: "When I took this job in 2008, I hoped I would be in this role for five years. Fourteen years later, it is time for me to write the next chapter of my life," Sandberg wrote. "I am not entirely sure what the future will bring – I have learned no one ever is."

Sandberg will stay on the board of Meta, according to the company. Javier Olivan, another executive at the company, will takeover as chief operating officer when Sandberg departs the role this fall.

Sandberg was a pivotal figure in helping the social network become one of the most dominant social media platforms in the world, with nearly 3 billion users around the world.

Beyond serving as the No. 2 at Facebook, Sandberg has become a celebrity author, penning "Lean In," a book that set off a national debate about how women rise through the ranks at companies.

She has also served as the public face of the company as it reeled from crises over the years, including in the months following the Cambridge Analytica scandal over how the data-mining firm breached the personal data of millions of Facebook users in 2014. The firm would later assist the 2016 presidential campaign of Donald Trump.

