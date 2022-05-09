© 2022 WSHU
2022 Pulitzer Prizes in arts and letters go to Fat Ham and The Netenyahus

By Neda Ulaby
Published May 9, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT
They're the most prestigious awards in America, not just for journalists, but historians, novelists, poets, playwrights, non-fiction writers and composers.

The 2022 Pulitzers were awarded in the following arts and letters categories:

Biography: the late Winfred Rembert and Erin I. Kelly for Chasing Me To My Grave

Nonfiction: Andrea Elliot for Invisible Child

History: Ada Ferrer for Cuba: An American History and Nicole Eustace for Covered With Night: A Story of Murder and Indigenous Justice in Early America

Poetry: Diane Seuss for frank: sonnets

Fiction: Joshua Cohen for The Netanyahus

Drama: James Ijames for Fat Ham

Music: Raven Chacon for Voiceless Mass

NPR News
Neda Ulaby
Neda Ulaby reports on arts, entertainment, and cultural trends for NPR's Arts Desk.
