Orrin Hatch, longtime Republican Utah U.S. senator, dies at 88

Former U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, died Saturday in Salt Lake City at the age of 88, a statement from his foundation said.

Hatch, who served in the U.S. Senate from 1977 to 2019, was the longest-serving senator in Utah's history, and was president pro tempore of the Senate.

He was surrounded by family at the time of his death, the statement said.

Hatch is survived by his wife, Elaine, and their six children.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.