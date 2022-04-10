Scottie Scheffler wins the Masters while Tiger Woods finishes 47th

Updated April 10, 2022 at 7:08 PM ET

Scottie Scheffler, a 25-year-old graduate of the University of Texas, edged out top finishers Rory McIlroy and Cameron Smith to win the Masters golf tournament on Sunday.

Scheffler is the No. 1 ranked player in the world and entered Sunday in the top spot on the leaderboard. Scheffler was paired with Cameron Smith, a 28-year-old from Australia, in the final round.

Scheffler ended up finishing by three shots over McIlroy to win his first major championship. He's the fourth rookie to win the golf tournament on the first attempt.

Meanwhile, five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods finished in the 47th spot. The tournament marked Woods' return to high-stakes golf after 17 months.

Jae C. Hong / AP / AP Tiger Woods tees off on the fifth hole during the final round at the Masters golf tournament on Sunday in Augusta, Ga.

Last year, Woods watched the tournament from a hospital bed after sustaining multiple injuries in a high-speed car crash. At the end of his final round at the Augusta, Ga. tourney, Woods received a standing ovation.

"I obviously wasn't playing my best out there," Woods told CBS after the round. "I don't know if words can really describe where I was a year ago and what my prospects were at that time."

The 46-year-old golfer has said he's thankful to be competing at the Masters at all.

In his final round, Woods played alongside Jon Rahm, a 27-year-old graduate of Arizona State University. Heading into the round, Woods was tied in the 41st spot on the tournament leaderboard, alongside Rahm and Russell Henley.

Woods ended the third round on Saturday with a 6-over 78, which was his worst performance at the tournament in his 93 career rounds at Augusta. It took him four putts to finish the fifth hole — a rare move in his history at the Masters.

"I just could not get a feel for getting comfortable with the ball," Woods said after Saturday's performance.

By hole nine in the third round, Woods was 12 shots behind Scheffler.

