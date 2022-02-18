Elana Meyers Taylor will finally get to carry the U.S. flag at the closing ceremony

Members of Team USA has elected bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor as their flag bearer for Sunday's closing ceremony, making her the first athlete selected as the U.S. flag bearer for both the Winter Olympics' opening and closing ceremonies since 1948.

Meyers Taylor had been poised to carry the flag for the Feb. 4 opening ceremony, but a teammate took her place because the bobsledder tested positive for COVID-19.

"I was so honored to be named the Opening Ceremony flag bearer, but after not being able to carry the flag, it's even more humbling to lead the United States at the Closing Ceremony," Meyers Taylor said.

"Congratulations to my fellow Team USA athletes on all their success in Beijing – I'm looking forward to carrying the flag with my teammates by my side and closing out these Games."

The closing ceremony will be held Sunday at 7 a.m. ET; NBC will replay the event at 7 p.m. ET.

Meyers Taylor won a silver medal at the Beijing Olympics, in the inaugural women's monobob (one-person sled) event. At 37, the achievement makes her the oldest U.S. woman to win a medal at the Winter Olympics.

She still has a chance at winning another medal in the two-woman bobsled, which takes place one day before she leads the U.S. contingent at the closing ceremony. Meyers Taylor, who is the pilot, and brakewoman Sylvia Hoffman are in third place after two heats. They're less than 1 second off of the top time.

Coming to China for her fourth Winter Olympics, Meyers Taylor had won two silver medals and one bronze in her Olympic career, which began with the Vancouver Games of 2010.

