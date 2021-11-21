More than 20 were injured after a driver sped through a parade in Waukesha, Wis.

A holiday parade in Waukesha, Wis., turned to panic after a red SUV tore through the crowd, leaving more than 20 individuals injured, said police.

The 58th annual holiday parade in downtown Waukesha was underway when a vehicle sped through the parade route.

Videos across social media show a red SUV blowing through low-level barricades and speeding away. A law enforcement officer can be seen in the video and appears to open fire at the vehicle.

Waukesha resident Lindsey Ashley, 36, said she was enjoying the parade with her two children, ages 7 and 9, when the SUV blew by them.

"The SUV blazed by where we were sitting and we heard a crash and people screaming," she told NPR. "I grabbed the kids and took off. People were helping 'escort' others to safety."

She said her two children were mortified and never want to attend another parade.

Tailyr Medrano, who also lives in Waukesha, said she had her 1-year-old son in her arms when she said she witnessed the car plow through the procession "right in front of us." She brought her toddler to the parade so he could see Santa for the first time, she told NPR via Facebook messenger.

"[I]nstead he sees a red suv running over people that are suppose to be entertaining us and children on the ground bleeding," she wrote.

She's "shaken up," but safe, she said.

This is a breaking news story. Some things reported by the media will later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.

