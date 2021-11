Watch: Colin Powell's funeral is held at Washington National Cathedral

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell is being memorialized today at a funeral service at the Washington National Cathedral.

Powell, a four-star general, and the first Black person to serve as secretary of state and chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, died Oct. 18 at the age of 84 from complications of COVID-19.

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden are expected to attend, along with other dignitaries and military officials. Music will be provided by military ensembles and the Cathedral Choir. While the service is not open to the public, you can watch it streamed here beginning at noon ET.

Former Secretary of State Madeline Albright and Deputy Secretary of State Richard Armitage, along with Powell's son Michael will give tributes.

Powell was also national security adviser to former President Ronald Reagan and served two tours in Vietnam.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.