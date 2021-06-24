© 2021 WSHU
Here's What's Included In The Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill

By Barbara Sprunt
Published June 24, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT
Sens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., take questions at a July 28 news conference after a procedural vote for the bipartisan infrastructure framework.
Updated November 8, 2021 at 12:55 PM ET

The House passed a bipartisan infrastructure bill that had been stalled for months after the Senate vote, a political win for President Biden.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act focuses on investments in roads, railways, bridges and broadband internet and calls for $550 billion in new spending over five years.

The bill was separated from what Biden has referred to as "human infrastructure," including money allocated for child care and tax credits for families. Democrats are looking to address those priorities separately in a "Build Back Better" social spending package.

Here's a look at what's included in the infrastructure legislation (the White House also has this breakdown of spending by state):

Transportation

  • Roads, bridges, major projects: $110 billion

  • Passenger and freight rail: $66 billion

  • Public transit: $39 billion

  • Airports: $25 billion

  • Port infrastructure: $17 billion

  • Transportation safety programs: $11 billion

  • Electric vehicles: $7.5 billion

  • Zero and low-emission buses and ferries: $7.5 billion

  • Revitalization of communities: $1 billion

    • Other infrastructure

  • Broadband: $65 billion

  • Power infrastructure: $73 billion

  • Clean drinking water: $55 billion

  • Resilience and Western water storage: $50 billion

  • Removal of pollution from water and soil: $21 billion

    • How would they pay for it?

    The package is financed through a combination of funds, including repurposing unspent emergency relief funds from the COVID-19 pandemic and strengthening tax enforcement for cryptocurrencies. While negotiators said that the cost of the plan would be offset entirely, the Congressional Budget Office predicted it would add about $256 billion to projected deficits over 10 years.

    Goals of the plan

    Back in June, the White House shared a fact sheet with the aims of the package:

  • Improve healthy, sustainable transportation options for millions of Americans by modernizing and expanding transit and rail networks across the country while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

  • Repair and rebuild roads and bridges with a focus on climate change mitigation, resilience, equity and safety for all users, including cyclists and pedestrians.

  • Build a national network of electric vehicle chargers along highways and in rural and disadvantaged communities.

  • Electrify thousands of school and transit buses across the country to reduce harmful emissions and drive domestic manufacturing of zero emission vehicles and components.  

  • Eliminate the nation's lead service lines and pipes, delivering clean drinking water to up to 10 million American families and more than 400,000 schools and child care facilities that currently don't have it, including in tribal nations and disadvantaged communities.

  • Connect every American to reliable high-speed internet.

  • Upgrade the power infrastructure, including by building thousands of miles of new, resilient transmission lines to facilitate the expansion of renewable energy, including through a new grid authority.  

  • Make the largest investment in addressing legacy pollution in American history.

  • Prepare more infrastructure for the impact of climate change, cyberattacks and extreme weather events.

    NPR News
    Barbara Sprunt
    Barbara Sprunt is a producer on NPR's Washington desk, where she reports and produces breaking news and feature political content. She formerly produced the NPR Politics Podcast and got her start in radio at as an intern on NPR's Weekend All Things Considered and Tell Me More with Michel Martin. She is an alumnus of the Paul Miller Reporting Fellowship at the National Press Foundation. She is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., and a Pennsylvania native.
