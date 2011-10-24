Heavy Damage, Deaths In Turkey Earthquake

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And here's another story we're following, a sad one. A strong earthquake struck eastern Turkey yesterday, killing more than 200 people. Authorities fear up to 1,000 people could be dead.

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

The 7.2 magnitude quake demolished homes and other buildings in two major cities near the Iranian border. People are still being pulled from the wreckage. Some survivors have managed to call for help on their cell phones.

Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan flew to the hardest hit areas and he told reporters rescue efforts will continue all night.

