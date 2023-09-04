Which Connecticut and Long Island high schools top U.S. News and World Report for 2023?

A number of public high schools along the Long Island Sound are among the nation’s best, according to the U.S. News and World Report’s annual list.

The “Best High Schools” for 2023 took a look at college readiness, reading and math proficiency, underserved student performance, and more.

Twenty-three Long Island schools made the nation’s top 1,000 high schools, 16 of which are in Nassau County. Some of those include Garden City, Herricks, and Great Neck South. Cold Spring Harbor, Babylon, and Harborfields in Greenlawn are among the Suffolk schools.

Jericho in Nassau County is the top ranked Long Island school. This year, it produced 15 co-valedictorians.

The top 1,000 include 20 high schools from Connecticut. Some of those were Darien, Staples in Westport, East Hartford’s Connecticut IB Academy, and Marine Science Magnet in Groton, which was the state’s top ranked school.