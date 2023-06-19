Sound Bites: Celebrating Connecticut’s first Juneteenth

Happy Juneteenth! This is the first year Connecticut is recognizing the celebration as an official state holiday.

It's also a federal holiday that recognizes the true end of slavery in America in 1865.

For many, it's a paid holiday and a day off for barbecues, parades and memorials in Connecticut, New York and more than half of states nationwide.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we’re hearing:

A New Haven affordable housing project has been abandoned. A Boston-based developer decided not to pursue the 15-unit housing project at Kensington Park after advocates filed a lawsuit in 2020 to stop the development. The Friends of Kensington Playground said the city failed to hold a hearing as required by state law when it transferred the property to the developer for $1. They warned that tearing down 25 trees from the park would hurt air quality.

A third of Long Island homeowners with mortgages are considered “cost-burdened.” Census data shows they spend more than 35% or more of their income on monthly housing costs, especially in communities of color. The poverty rate for single female headed households was highest — at nearly 12% — compared to all families. Advocates blame the expense of childcare.

A former Bridgeport school board member rejected a plea deal on kidnapping and police impersonation charges. In 2019, Seymour police arrested Christopher Taylor and his wife for impersonating police officers and assaulting a man during a fake arrest. Taylor pleaded not guilty and was released after posting a $100,000 bond. Instead of probation in lieu of no prison sentence, Taylor faces several decades behind bars.

A man set to stand trial for killing his Connecticut mother was found unresponsive in his jail cell. Nathan Carman, 29, died Thursday morning in a New Hampshire prison. Authorities said Friday Carman was the “sole occupant” of the cell, and his death was likely a suicide. Prosecutors accused Carman of an apparent scheme to steal his family’s $40 million fortune.

Suffolk County’s chief cybersecurity officer defended himself from accusations from legislators during the first public hearing evaluating last September’s ransomware attack. Peter Schlussler said he warned officials of intrusions in February 2022, but they failed to act on his warnings. County Executive Steve Bellone blames Schlussler for failing to fortify the government system and obstructed Suffolk’s attempts to restore service.

Connecticut’s oversight board approved the City of West Haven’s next budget. The state Municipal Accountability Review Board originally rejected the budget approved by the City Council. West Haven has been under strict review due to a history of financial distress and misuse of federal coronavirus relief in recent years.

Eight more Suffolk County beaches are closed to bathing due excessive bacteria levels. Three additional beaches remain closed since last week: Bayport Beach in Bayport, Sayville Marine Park Beach in Sayville and Corey Beach in Blue Point. Officials said contaminated water can lead to stomach illness, as well as infections of the eyes, ears, nose and throat.



Sound Beach Sound Beach Property Owners Association East and West in Sound Beach

Tides Beach Property Owners Association in Rocky Point

Beech Road Beach in Rocky Point

Broadway Beach in Rocky Point

Friendship Drive Beach in Rocky Point

Knollwood Beach Association Beach in Centerport

Huntington Beach Community Association Beach in Centerport