Sound Bites: Long Island school district must disclose all sexual misconduct records

It’s Friday. The Longwood School District will have to disclose sexual abuse and misconduct allegations since 2001. The ruling stems from a case brought by a 2001 graduate who claims nothing was done by the district when her science teacher was reported for abuse. She was a 17-year-old senior at the time.

The accused teacher, William Wenk, retired in 2009 after teaching in the district for 26 years.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:

A man from West Islip has been indicted for choking a homeless man to death on the subway last month. Daniel Penny was arrested for second-degree manslaughter in connection with Jordan Neely’s death last month. It is unclear when he will appear in court for arraignment, or what charges he was indicted on.

Road rage on the Merritt Parkway in Greenwich led to gunfire on Wednesday. A motorcyclist fired a gunshot into the back of another vehicle for brake checking him. Two men were taken to the hospital for minor injuries and three arrests were made.

A Patchogue man has been arrested for assaulting a same-sex couple. Joseph Kess, 40, and another man, verbally and physically assaulted two women watching the sunset at Mascot Dock on South Ocean Avenue last month. The men punched one of the women and tried to push the other into the water. Kess has been charged with assault as a hate crime.

Connecticut will observe Juneteenth as a legal state holiday this year. It’s the first time the state has legally observed the newest federal holiday. Juneteenth is observed on June 19 and marks the end of slavery. As with other legally recognized state holidays, any school district that remains open must hold an educational program about the holiday.

The Lido Boulevard sinkhole has been repaired, according to a spokesman for Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman. The 20-foot sinkhole opened on May 31. It was caused by a cracked riser that connected a submerged manhole to a sewer pipe. Nobody was injured in the incident.

Hartford Police have made an arrest in connection with the vandalism of a Black Lives Matter mural. Scott Franklin, 36, was arrested in connection with the incident. On Sunday morning, the mural was found defaced with a swastica and the numbers 14 and 88. Franklin has been charged with intimidation based on bigotry or bias, breach of peace and criminal mischief.

To-go cocktails are now on the menu permanently in Connecticut. It’s the 22nd state to legalize the sale of to-go liquor from restaurants, which became popular during the COVID-19 pandemic and was expected to stop in 2024. Customers must buy food to buy a to-go drink.

New Haven’s Roman Catholic churches are merging into one parish. The eight churches are hoping to create a stronger community in the city. Officials cited decreased mass attendance and personnel shortages for the merger.

Bridgeport has launched a new city website. According to a press release, the new site is fully accessible to all users and follows the guidelines for municipal websites.