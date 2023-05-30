Sound Bites: Considering this week’s big debt ceiling vote

Good morning! Hope everyone had a restorative Memorial Day weekend.

The big deal to suspend the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling until January 2025 is ready to move to Congress for a vote.

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) said he worries that House Republicans will use procedural tactics to delay passage of the debt limit deal in order to force a default. Murphy told MSNBC on Sunday that while he still has to read the entire deal, he believes that President Biden kept the most “reckless” things that House Republicans wanted out of the deal.

Rep. Nick LaLota (R-NY) said in a statement that he would support the deal. He called it a “necessary first step” to put the nation’s finances on the “right track”.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we're hearing:

It will cost more than $249 a day to be incarcerated in Connecticut. Inmates here already pay among the highest price in the U.S. A state Department of Correction official tells Hearst Connecticut Media that the plan to increase that price by $74 is nearly finalized. State law creates a $50,000 threshold that prevents collections from certain inmates.

No more driveway gates in this Hamptons community? The Village of Sagaponack, which is home to the richest zip codes in the country, is considering banning the installation of new gates to shelter million-dollar homes from wayward drivers. The village warns the gates are trouble for first responders, while homeowners say they want to protect their property and families.

A Connecticut man serving 30 years for murder graduated from Wesleyan University. David Haywood majored in Philosophy through the Wesleyan Center for Prison Education. He received the Wise Prize for outstanding Philosophy student. Haywood was awarded his degree with honors at the Cheshire Correctional Institution.

Three SUNY schools on Long Island will share $4 million to train workers for the offshore wind industry. Along with seven schools statewide, Stony Brook University, Farmingdale State College and Suffolk County Community College will work to develop programs that will serve the immediate needs of the industry. Wind farms are being developed off the coast of Montauk in Suffolk and Long Beach in Nassau.

The Navy unveiled the USS Long Island. The submarine is dedicated to the “service and commitment” of Long Islanders in the Navy, Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro said. The Virginia class submarine is equipped by more than a dozen naval officers and 100 submariners, in charge of Tomahawk missiles.