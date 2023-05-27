Sound Bites: Eversource pulls out of wind farm development business

Happy Saturday! Eversource Energy has sold 50% of their stake in a wind farm off the coast of Massachusets. It’s the beginning of the companies withdrawal from the wind farm development business, of which they had stakes in multiple projects.

Eversource Energy is getting out of the wind farm development business. The company has sold 50% of its stake in a wind farm off the coast of Massachusetts for $625 million. Eversource is also looking to sell its stake in two other wind farm projects, located off the coasts of Montauk and Rhode Island.

Connecticut may pare back service on two rail lines. The New Haven and Shore Line East routes, which are operating below pre-pandemic levels, are being considered for the cuts. Some state lawmakers and rail advocates are against the cuts, citing Connecticut’s push for increased public transit use.

A former Deer Park doctor has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for prescribing opioids unnecessarily. Frank Parasmo, 76, prescribed more than 1.5 million oxycodone and hydrocodone pills between 2010-2015. According to federal prosecutors, at least 18 of his patients were prescribed the pills without a medical purpose.

Twitter’s new CEO has Long Island roots. Linda Yaccarino went to Deer Park High School in the 1980s. Yaccarino and her husband own a condo in Woodbury.

NYU Langone Health plan to build a $3 billion medical center at Nassau Community College. The project , which NYU Langone board chairman Ken Langone hopes will be finished in five years, would span more than 40 acres. The hospital would include inpatient and medical school facilities.

Aquarion Water Company will not have to adopt the Public Utility Regulating Authority’s cuts — yet. A New Britain judge granted Aquarion a stay on Thursday. Aquarion requested a total annual revenue requirement of $235 million, but PURA came back with $195.5 million. That decision tanked Aquarions credit rating, leading to the stay.

A Connecticut woman has sustained a serious shark bite injury in Turks and Caicos. The unidentified 22-year-old was reportedly snorkeling with a friend when her leg was “bitten off” by a shark, according to a press release from Turks and Caicos police.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has awarded $4 million in grants for offshore wind training and workforce development. The grants went to seven SUNY campuses for 10 programs. A second round of awards is expected later this summer.

The Connecticut Sun and New York Liberty will face off Saturday at 1 p.m. The Liberty, who recently acquired UConn star Breanna Stewart and former Sun player Jonquel Jones, will host the game at the Barclays Center. The Sun have started their 2023 campaign with a perfect record at 3-0, while the Liberty are 1-1. Follow the game on CBS.