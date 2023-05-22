Sound Bites: Suffolk County tries to block migrants

Good morning. The Suffolk County Legislature, led by Republicans, have decided to hire an outside attorney to try to block migrants from the border being moved into the county.

It is not clear what legal avenue the county has to stop migrants from being moved. So far, neither Suffolk or Nassau counties have accepted migrants from New York City.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what we’re hearing:

Governor Ned Lamont’s pick for Connecticut Supreme Court is out. Sandra Slack Glover announced she would not be seeking the nomination by the state General Assembly. Lawmakers criticize her for supporting then-U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett’s conservative record. Lamont said Glover would have been “extraordinary” if given the chance, but will consider other candidates.

The St. Bernard School in Connecticut is on the auction block. The Roman Catholic Diocese of Norwich will sell 113 acres in Montville. The auction hopes to raise at least $6.5 million to pay survivors of sexual abuse. The diocese filed for bankruptcy in 2021.

New York State Parks are beefing up shark monitoring after last summer’s record number of shark sightings and bitings. More than $145,000 has been earmarked for drones to patrol the South Shore of Long Island. Officials say there have only been 20 confirmed shark attacks over the past 200 years. Eight of them happened in 2022.

Bill advances plans to deal with black bears in Connecticut without a hunting plan. In March, lawmakers abandoned their push to allow permits to kill up to 50 bears each year in Litchfield County. They approved a bill last week to address more encounters between humans and bears, especially after a recent attack on a 74-year-old woman in Avon. It allows bears to be “in self defense,” and farmers to be permitted to kill bears that are damaging crops, livestock or beehives.

A humpback whale has washed up dead on Long Island. The 20-foot whale was found at Robert Moses State Park on Friday — cause of death was not immediately clear. This is at least the 17th humpback beached along the Atlantic Coast this year, according to federal records. Most of the deaths are blamed on collisions with boats; juvenile whales are more likely to beach themselves searching for prey fish close to the shore.

Connecticut will be hotter and wetter this summer, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. NOAA is predicting the state will exceed the average summer temperature of 70.3 degrees. In addition, they forecast heavier than normal rainfall in all but the northeast corner of the state.