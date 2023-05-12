Sound Bites: Poor water quality alert for Mastic and Shirley wells

Good morning. Suffolk County has issued a water quality advisory for private well owners in Mastic and Shirley. High levels of PFOS (perfluorooctane sulfonate) and PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid) were detected in the area.

Here's a bite-sized look at what we’re hearing:

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong is seeking a court order to force Stone academy to comply with his investigation. Tong launched an investigation in February, and Stone Academy has not fully complied. The failed nursing school closed earlier this year, with no warning to students.

The East Hampton-Amagansett bridge has closed following a roadway collapse. A hole opened in the concrete, and it goes straight to the railroad tracks. It is unclear who will pay for repairs.

A Ronkonkoma man has been indicted for selling fentanyl pills and running over a police officer while trying to evade arrest. Christian Castillo, 20, was on the run for a month after his initial arrest attempt. He has been charged with seven felonies and a misdemeanor.

Hate speech flyers were again dropped in Rocky Hill on Tuesday night. This comes just days after an alleged white supremacist disrupted an anti-racist rally in town. Police said the fliers are similar to ones found in April, which included an email address for the New England Nationalist Social Club.

An increase in whale strandings and deaths on the coast of New York is concerning activists. Twenty environmental organizations are calling on the federal government to increase funding for whale monitoring and protection. The animals are threatened by fishing and pollution.

The Town of Smithtown has received $13 million in funding for sewer projects. The money comes from the Suffolk County Wastewater Infrastructure Fund. About $10 million will fund construction of the Smithtown Business District sewer project, and $3 million will design and construct sewers along Lake Avenue in St. James.

The outside of Bridgeport’s Barnum Museum is under construction. The building, located at 820 Main Street, has been closed since it was damaged by a tornado in 2010. It was built in 1893.

The Mashantucket Pequot Tribe’s online gaming industry will sponsor the Mashantucket Pequot Museum and Research Center. Over the next five years, the company, Wondr Nation, will also re-vamp exhibits using virtual reality and STEM activities.

Get to know freedom of information in New York! The state Committee on Open Government is hosting two virtual information sessions on public records and open meetings. The sessions will take place on May 18. Registration is required.