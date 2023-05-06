Sound Bites: Former Stone Academy students file class action lawsuit

Yehyun Kim / CT Mirror A closed building of Stone Academy in West Haven. After the nursing school abruptly closed on Feb. 15, educational plans of hundreds of students are left in limbo.

You've made it to the weekend! Attorneys for eight former Stone Academy students notified school officials Wednesday that they intend to file a class action lawsuit against the nursing school, which left more than 800 students in the dark about their standing when it abruptly shut down earlier this year.

The lawsuit, which will represent the class of students that attended Stone Academy from 2018 until its closure in February, will be filed early next week.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what we’re hearing:

Smithtown officials are looking to give downtown a makeover. They want the empty parking lots near the Long Island Rail Road station to be replaced with new apartments, offices and retail stores. They are looking for a master developer to take on the project.

An East End transportation company is closing in July. GOGO Magnolia Venture LLC delivers Amazon packages and employs around 75 people. No reason was given for the closure.

Long Island’s Roosevelt School District filed a notice of claim alleging racism against their boys basketball team. According to the notice , Lynbrook School District, Wantagh School District and the Nassau County Public High School Athletic Association failed to intervene with crowds who yelled racist comments at the players at a game in February.

State Rep. Robin Comey (D-Branford) appeared in court on Friday for her DUI charge. She flipped her car on Capitol Avenue, hitting at least one other car in March. According to police, her blood-alcohol content was nearly twice the legal limit.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will headline the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach. The show is scheduled for Memorial Day Weekend, May 27-28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fairfield’s fire union is concerned about their staffing levels. The department is concerned that there are not enough staff in the fire marshals office or the general firefighting force. The union and the town are in their final stages of contract negotiations.

Prison “video funerals” may end soon in Connecticut. During COVID-19, inmates were not allowed to attend services, a rule that is still in place. A state spokesperson said that could soon change.

Construction has begun at Northwell’s Mather Hospital. The hospital is getting a new emergency room, expected to open in 2025. They are spending $52 million on the project.