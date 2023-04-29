Sound Bites: LaLota faces campaign fraud allegations

Happy Saturday! U.S. Rep. Nick LaLota (R-NY) is under fire from End Citizens United. The Democratic operative group combats the influence of money in politics, and claims LaLota used state money to cover federal campaign expenses.

Yale New Haven is hoping to acquire hospitals in Waterbury, Vernon and Manchester. State regulators have not yet approved the plan , which would cost the hospital system $400 million.

U.S. Representative Nick LaLota (R-NY) faces campaign fraud allegations from End Citizens United. They claim LaLota used money from his state committee to pay federal campaign expenses. End Citizens United is made up of Democratic operatives that combat the influence of money in politics.

Connecticut is seeking to reclaim settlement money paid to the mother of a 15-year-old shot and killed by Bridgeport police in 2017. Natasha Tosado was incarcerated when her son was killed, and the state wants her to use some of the money from the settlement to cover her prison costs.

Connecticut’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) has extended its utility shutoff moratorium for gas and electric until October 31. It was put in place to help customers facing financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic.

$6 million in grants is available for Environmental Justice Community Impact projects in New York. Interested parties must register and prequalify in the Grants Gateway. Applications are due by July 26.

A home on a private island off the coast of Branford has sold for $3.5 million. The house was built in 1990.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the groundbreaking for the Tesla Science Center in Shoreham. Phase one will include the construction of the Eugene Sayan Visitor Center and demolishing unused buildings. The project is supported by state funds.

Sylvester Manor on Shelter Island has received a $3.7 million grant. The money comes from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.

New Canaan Board of Education chair Dan Bennett has resigned. He was charged with a DUI on April 20 and is scheduled to appear in court on May 9.

The public comment period for the Draft New York State Solid Waste Management Plan has been extended to June 14. The plan aims to reduce waste and mitigate the impacts of climate change.