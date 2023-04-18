Sound Bites: Rep. George Santos is running for reelection

Good morning. Rep. George Santos (R-NY) announced his 2024 re-election campaign on Monday.

"We need a fighter who knows the district and can serve the people fearlessly, and independent of local or national party influence," Santos said in a statement. "Good isn't good enough, and I'm not shy about doing what it takes to get the job done."

Santos is under investigation for possible campaign finance violations and for allegedly lying about his resume to get elected. He denies wrongdoing.

“George Santos fooled us once — There is not one person in this district who would let him fool us again,” Nassau County Legislator Josh Lafazan, a Democrat who intends to run for Congress. "We will continue to hold him accountable for what he’s done and make sure that he is not reelected. In fact, we hope that he resigns or is indicted any day now.”

Former Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY), who defeated Santos in 2020 and vacated the seat to challenge Governor Kathy Hochul for the Democratic nominee for governor, is also exploring a possible run for his old seat.

Nassau County Republicans have said they won’t support Santos, calling for him to resign. So far, Afghanistan war veteran Kellen Curry seeks to challenge him in a Republican primary.

The Santos campaign lost money in the first quarter of 2023, after being ordered to refund over $8,000 dollars in campaign contributions, according to the Federal Elections Commission.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:

Stamford’s Board of Finance approved additional pay for essential city employees working on Juneteenth. Stamford declared June 19 as a city-wide holiday to recognize Juneteenth. Nearly $500,000 from the city’s contingency reserve was narrowly voted, 4-2, to pay firefighters, police officers and other employees forced to work on the holiday.

The Navy will present their findings from investigating PFAS pollution in wells on Long Island, during a Calverton Restoration Advisory Board meeting on Wednesday. The board provides the community with updates regarding Navy activity in Calverton. PFAS are known as “forever chemicals” that are often used in industrial operations, such as the former Grumman site, that are toxic when consumed and take centuries to degrade in the environment.

Bridgeport is concerned about the hire of a new tree warden — after discovering unusual circumstances surrounding his hire. Bret Caulfield was hired by Mayor Joe Ganim’s administration despite lacking necessary training, being accepted without the position made public, and will assume other duties, such as supervising parks personnel and overseeing parks projects. City Council members say that since Caulfield lacks training certification, he should not receive his full $108,000 annual pay.

A bill in Connecticut would prohibit insurrectionists from holding public office. The legislation was introduced after Derby Town Alderman Gino DiGiovanni Jr. announced that he would run for mayor, despite taking part in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Several New York lawmakers from Long Island are opposing Stony Brook University’s proposed parking plans. The new fall semester parking plan would charge students over $200 annually to park in previously free lots. The university has received thousands of complaints from students and staff. Republican State Assembly member Edward Flood and Senator Anthony Palumbo wrote a letter to University President Maurie McInnis to change the plan after finding that it would negatively impact students with additional financial hardships.

Norwalk will receive $1.8 million in state funding for an affordable housing project. The Oak Grove Apartments and Learning Center will have 69 units of affordable housing and a 5,000-square-foot child care center. Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont visited the site with Mayor Harry Rilling with other Norwalk officials on Monday.

Stratford is considering exonerating a 17th century witch. Goody Bassett was executed for witchcraft in Connecticut in 1651. There aren’t many records of her, but her name is now used for an ice cream parlor in Stratford. A statewide movement seeks to exonerate all people wrongfully executed for witchcraft.