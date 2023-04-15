Sound Bites: SAT scores dropped for SUNYs, Connecticut’s outdated voting tech

Happy Saturday! Long Island is under an air quality alert, and southeastern Connecticut is expecting poor air quality, as well. Stay cool and stay hydrated as we reach summer-like temperatures that could break records! Next week, rainier and cooler.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency called for two-thirds of new car sales to be electric by 2032. But Connecticut and New York’s proposals to phase out new gas-powered car sales by 2035 could exceed President Joe Biden’s plans. Connecticut and New York are part of a coalition that follows the stricter California Air Resources Board that has goals putting them years ahead of the EPA. However, both the EPA and Northeast states will allow for those who own gas-powered vehicles to keep, maintain and re-sell their vehicles even after 2035.

New York has proposed rules that could limit swimming, boating and fishing for Long Islanders. The state Department of Environmental Conservation rules apply to bodies of saltwater around New York City, Long Island and the lower part of the Hudson Valley. The proposal was made to protect public health against harmful bacteria that comes from runoff and outdated wastewater systems. The proposal is in its second stage, and the public can comment on it until mid-June.

The State University of New York is no longer requiring SAT and ACT scores for undergraduate admissions. After a decision taken this week , SUNY will now make the tests optional for applicants. It continues a policy that was put in place temporarily in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in June 2020. SUNY is now aligning themselves with other peer institutions with this decision.

Connecticut is warning motorists of moose on major state highways. A moose was spotted in East Granby near Route 20, five miles from I-91. Moose collisions are much more dangerous than deer collisions and have a higher rate of fatality. The state Department of Energy & Environmental Protection is encouraging drivers to be cautious during the more active season for these animals. Moose are taller than deer and the most active during dusk and dawn.

Mining-related activity in Noyac has resumed, even though its permit was annulled. The New York State Court of Appeals blocked Sand Land’s sand mine from operating in February. State Assemblyman Fred Thiele blamed the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) for the confusion. The DEC is in charge of mining regulation for most of the state, but it leaves Long Island decisions up to towns — the Town of Southampton has denied the sand mine the right to continue operating. Bob DeLuca, president of the Group for the East End, called on the town to step up and enforce the rule as any work on the site is currently illegal without a valid permit.

Connecticut’s mode of voting — tabulators — are outdated and unreliable, according to the fiscally conservative watchdog group Yankee Institute . Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas requested a $25 million bond to replace and update Connecticut’s voting technology. Tabulators often are sensitive machines that are easily affected by moisture and heat. This leads to delayed results and manual counts. The state plans on purchasing secure ballot boxes and 3,000 new machines.

An audit found that 80% of courses in Stamford schools don’t have a written curriculum. Only one out of every five Stamford Public School required courses have a written curriculum. The district is instilling a curriculum plan throughout the next three years to create written curriculum throughout the schools. For next school year, school officials aim to reduce that number to 65% of courses.

Three people were shot and one police officer was injured during an “unauthorized music event” held at Bridgeport’s Seaside Park. Victims were brought to a nearby hospital and their injuries are not life-threatening. The primary suspect is being charged with three counts of first-degree assault.

Quinnipiac University will not hold a celebratory parade for their men’s ice hockey team after winning the NCAA championship. The town of Hamden received many messages from fans who wanted a parade. Although they began to plan it, Quinnipiac ultimately decided that the celebration held on Monday night at the M&T Arena was the end of their festivities. Regardless, the university and town say they are very proud of the team and celebrated some players who have gone on to professional careers.