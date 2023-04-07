Sound Bites: $70 million for clean water upgrades in Connecticut

Happy Friday! A rookie NYPD officer from Hauppauge was shot in the leg earlier this week while chasing a suspect in Queens. 22-year-old Brett Boller is recovering from surgery and is expected to survive.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what we’re hearing:

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has released $56 million in grants for public school HVAC upgrades. The grants are the first part of the Lamont administration’s HVAC Indoor Air Quality Grants Program for Public Schools. Applications were filed between September and December 2022.

Eighteen fish were killed by a malfunctioning tank at Sea Quest in the Trumbull Mall in February, according to a state report. A broken filter system caused ozone poisoning in the main stingray tank. No sharks or stingrays were killed.

The Office for People With Developmental Disabilities provided inadequate emergency management coordination for people living in group homes during the pandemic, according to a new audit from New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli. The office reported 657 COVID-related deaths and 13,000 cases of the virus between March 2020 and April 2022.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong is seeking a court order to force Stone Academy owners to comply with an investigation into their failed nursing school. Tong demanded records from the owners in mid-March and has not yet received any.

A woman shot by a Hamden police officer in 2019 has won a $1.1 million settlement from the town. Stephanie Washington, who was 25 at the time of the incident , and Paul Witherspoon, were mistakenly reported to police for an armed robbery. Hamden’s insurance provider, the Connecticut Interlocal Risk Management Agency, paid the settlement.

A proposed bill could allow safety cameras and increase police enforcement along Long Island’s Southern State Parkway. More than 200 people were killed on the parkway between 2002 and 2021.

The Environmental Protection Agency has announced more than $70 million for clean water infrastructure upgrades in Connecticut. The money will help remove chemicals and pollutants from public water supplies.

Thousands of Connecticut residents are switching to third party electricity providers due to rate hikes from Eversource and UI. Price increases went into effect on January 1. Costs for Eversource and UI customers have increased by more than 30%.

Connecticut Comptroller Sean Scanlon is hoping to transfer $4 million from his office’s salary account to pay essential worker bonuses. More than 5,000 Connecticut residents are still waiting for bonuses from the program.