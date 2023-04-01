Sound Bites: Local leaders react to Trump’s indictment

It’s Saturday!

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) have called for former President Donald Trump to be subject to the same laws as every American. Trump was indicted Thursday on fraud charges. Connecticut GOP leaders said they were unsurprised by the indictment, due to the former president's behavior. Long Island GOP leaders have called it a “cheap political stunt."

Here’s a bite-sized look at what we’re hearing:

A youth suicide prevention center has opened in Riverhead. The nonprofit, called RISE Life Services , received $1 million in funding from the state. They say they hope to reduce Long Island youth suicide rates by 30%.

Friday was International Trans Day of Visibility. In Connecticut, the number of people seeking gender affirming medical care is growing . Medical centers in the state report caring for as many as four times the amount of patients they expected to see this year.

A Nassau County correction officer is being charged with smuggling contraband into an East Meadow jail. A narcotics dog detected drug residue on 38-year-old Javel Welch of West Hempstead on Wednesday.

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) has announced he will run for a third term. Murphy was first elected in 2012. He has vowed to refuse donations from corporations or political action committees.

The Connecticut General Assembly may soon create an ombudsman position dedicated to bank merge complaints. The proposal follows M&T Bank’s acquisition of People’s Bank, which created problems for customers in the state.

West Haven officials are facing criticism from the state for purchasing a $51 car for the mayor. The purchase did not follow standard procedures; it was not put out to bid, discussed with the City Council, or reported to the state Municipal Accountability Review Board.

The first annual Long Island Jewish Film Festival will take place at Huntington’s Cinema Arts Centre. The festival will begin on April 14 and conclude on April 16. It will include documentary, drama and historical film screenings.

Bridgeport’s Department of Public Works will be filling potholes and street-sweeping over the next few weeks. To report a pothole, call the Bridgeport Operations Division at 203-576-7124.

Spring brush fire season is underway in Connecticut. Officials said high winds, low humidity, and an excess of leaves on the ground make brush fires more likely. Residents are urged to pay attention when using electrical equipment near dry leaves and dispose of fire ashes safely.

This weekend is “Husky Weekend” in honor of the UConn men’s basketball team, according to Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont. The Huskies will play the University of Miami in the Final Four of the NCAA tournament on Saturday at 8:49 p.m.