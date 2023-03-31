Sound Bites: DeSantis to visit Long Island this weekend

Happy Friday! The director of Connecticut’s school construction grant program has resigned after being in the position for only four months. Douglas Rogers said in an interview that he was unable to adjust to the slow pace of state government work.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what we’re hearing:

Florida Governor Ron Desantis is scheduled to visit Nassau County this weekend. Desantis, who is likely to challenge Donald Trump for the GOP nomination in 2024, is on a book tour. Nassau Republicans have previously backed Trump — and will reportedly “tread lightly” this weekend.

Nassau and Suffolk counties have again ranked among the top 10 healthiest counties in the state, according to the County Health Ranking and Roadmaps report. Despite this, Black residents have the lowest life expectancy among all Long Islanders. Black residents also have the highest rate for preventable hospital stays.

Connecticut’s Office of Higher Education has agreed to pay $200,000 for an audit of Stone Academy nursing school records. They are investigating the validity of their course and clinical work in the wake of the school's sudden closure.

Long Island’s population fell by 15,000 between July 2021 and July 2022. Experts believe people were priced out of the region. In that time period, more people moved out of New York than any other state in the Northeast.

The Suffolk County Police Department will host an auto auction on Sunday for more than 100 cars, trucks, motorcycles and vans. The vehicles are in varying conditions and were seized or impounded by the police department. Bidding begins at $300.

A report from the state Inspector General found that a Norwich police officer was justified in his use of deadly force against a gunman with an automatic weapon in 2021. Nobody was injured in the incident .

The developers of a massive mixed-use development in Fairfield are looking to make changes to their project. Development company Accurate is hoping to include a hotel and an additional 320 apartments to the plan, which they presented to the Fairfield Town Plan and Zoning Commission on Tuesday night.

A Bridgeport Superior Court Judge has reaffirmed his decision to cut the pension of former city personnel director David Dunn. Dunn was involved in a cheating scandal that made Armando Perez the city’s police chief.